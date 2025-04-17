Broadcasters Urge FCC to Hit the Delete Button on Antiquated Regs

Over 910 filings have been submitted to the electronic filing system that the FCC manages from its Washington D.C. headquarters.

WASHINGTON—The FCC’s call for public comments and suggestions on outdated regulations that it should be eliminated, has prompted a slew of fillings from broadcasters urging the agency to abolish its ownership caps and a host of other regulations.

The FCC’s deregulatory push and the creation of a docket for public comments called “In Re: Delete, Delete, Delete”, had made Docket 25-133 one of the most popular items on the agency’s website, with over 910 filings as of April 17. Those comments include lengthy filings and letters from the National Association of Broadcasters, the Society of Broadcast Engineers, State Broadcasting Associations, the Association of Public Television Stations, PBS, Nexstar, Sinclair, Gray Media, Mission Broadcasting and many individual TV stations.

Our wrap-up of the filings from broadcasters begins with the NAB.

“If there was ever a proceeding tailor-made for broadcasters, this is it,” the NAB wrote in its filing. “Due to history – broadcast stations were the first regulated entities placed under the FCC’s purview – and a general lack of will, to date, the Commission has consistently failed to modernize, let alone delete, delete, delete, the myriad antiquated and ineffective rules that apply only to the nation’s free, over-the-air broadcasters…This is a major policy failure that NAB has long urged the FCC to correct."

“But now, with Delete, Delete, Delete, the Commission has an historic opportunity to correct course, bring rationality to its regulatory regime, and make television and radio broadcasting stronger and more competitive,” the NAB argued. “To be successful in this critical endeavor, however, the FCC’s first step must be eliminating the national TV ownership rule and local TV rules.”

The NAB also urged the FCC to reduce rules that impede the transition to NextGen TV, to sunset ATSC 1.0 broadcasts, update EAS rules and reduce paperwork and rules relating to children’s programming, EEO and other areas.

NEXSTAR

In its filing Nexstar, the nation's largest broadcast station group, submitted a host of letters from stations that Nexstar owns or has relationships with urging the Commission to eliminate television ownership regulations.

In one of those letters, Jerry Brehm, vice president and general manager of WTEN-TV & WXXA-TV in the Albany New York market urged “the Federal Communications Commission(FCC) to eliminate the current rules that: (l) place a cap on the percentage of the country's television households that a broadcast company may reach; and (2) limit the number of stations a broadcast company may own in any single local market. As the media landscape continues to evolve, these outdated regulations are hindering the ability of local broadcasters to compete against `Big Tech’ in what has become an increasingly digital and highly competitive marketplace dominated by a few giant platforms that have no meaningful connection to our local community.”

In the letter, Brehm noted that October of 2023 marked the 70th anniversary of WTEN-TV and in August 2022 was the 40th anniversary of WXXA-TV. These stations “provide over 65 hours of local programming to our community, free over the air, every week,” he wrote, adding that the station is heavily involved in the local market in its work with local charities and not for profits.

“Now imagine if the type of commitment softened or worse, went away,” because these local stations were unable to compete in the media landscape, he noted. “Who would cover our community. And we are simply just one market among many threatened by these outdated rules. We have made a commitment to our market, to local news and information and that simply can't go away.”

GRAY MEDIA

In its filing, Gray Media also cited the elimination of ownership caps and regulations as their top priority. In addition, Gray argued that the FCC commission should repeal or reform unconstitutional and ineffective programming mandates relating to Children’s programing, Foreign Sponsorship ID and requirements that local stations file lists of important local issues.

In the area of the Emergency Alert System, it asked the FCC to simplify and reduce regulations relating to false alerts.

Gray also argued that the Commission should repeal unauthorized and outdated reporting requirements relating to Equal Employment Opportunity Rules (47 C.F.R. § 73.2080), Biennial Ownership Reporting (47 C.F.R. § 73.3615) and Public File Requirements (47 C.F.R. § 73.3526)

“Gray welcomes this long overdue initiative to repeal excessive and counter-productive rules,” the filing said. “The Commission’s systemic over-regulation of local broadcast stations has its roots in the 1930s, when broadcast media was the technological disruptor. While these regulations have always been a millstone around the industry’s neck, they didn’t stop broadcasting from becoming the pre-eminent provider of news and information in local markets across the county. The harm these regulations caused to broadcasters’ competitiveness and efficiency was long hidden by the power of mass media and the absence of competitors that could micro-target programming and advertising to erode mass audiences. But that changed decades ago with the emergence of first cable television, then satellite television, and, finally and decisively, the Internet.”

“What didn’t change was the Commission’s appetite for more and more regulation of broadcasting,” Gray argued. “Most of these regulations target broadcasters only, while broadcasters’ chief direct competitors remain free to exploit an unlevel playing field, further eroding broadcast audiences and threatening vital local programming. About a year ago, Chairman Carr recognized this situation as creating a “break glass” moment for broadcast regulation. Gray agrees and hopes that this proceeding will be at least a first step to establishing a sensible regulatory regime for broadcasting that recognizes broadcasters are, on the one hand, only one of many voices in the local media landscape, but are also, on the other hand, the most reliable and most trusted provider of local news and information programming in the United States. If the Commission is to preserve this vital force in the American media landscape, it is going to have to – as Commissioner Carr put it – break some glass.”

SINCLAIR

In a wide-ranging filing with the Federal Communications Commission, Sinclair applauded the agency’s push towards deregulation while arguing that it must address a ““toxic combination of a rapidly changing competitive environment” and the “ossified regulatory burdens” that are harming broadcasters and consumers. “While there are a number of deregulatory steps the Commission can take to level the playing field and allow broadcasters to compete, by far the most important actions the Commission can take are the elimination of the local and national ownership caps and an expeditious proceeding setting a sunset date for ATSC 1.0,” the April 14 filing argued.

It also argued that the Commission should eliminate the simulcast and “substantially similar” requirements as well as other rules to “greatly reduce regulatory burdens and facilitate a timely transition” to ATSC 3.0.

In the filing Sinclair also called on the FCC to eliminate children’s programming reporting requirements; reduce public file and political file obligations; relax EEO program requirements and reduce other regulatory burdens. The complete filing can be found here .

MISSION BROADCASTING

In its filing, Mission Broadcasting submitted letters from executives at some of its stations urging the FCC to eliminate broadcast ownership rules.

One of those letters came from Chris McDonnell, vice president and general manager of WPIX in New York City, which has faced some serious regulatory scrutiny from the FCC over whether its relationship with Nexstar in retransmission negotiations violates current ownership rules. Last year, the FCC fined Nexstar and Mission over the violations , which Nexstar has disputed .

“On behalf of WPIX-TV NYC, I write as part of the In re: Delete, Delete, Delete proceeding to urge the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to eliminate the current rules that (1) place a cap on the percentage of the country’s television households that a broadcast company may reach; and (2) limit the number of stations a broadcast company may own in any single local market,” McDonnell wrote.

“As the media landscape continues to evolve, these outdated regulations are hindering the ability of local broadcasters to compete against “Big Tech” in what has become an increasingly digital and highly competitive marketplace dominated by a few giant platforms that have no meaningful connection to our local community,” he wrote. After recently celebrating our 75th anniversary, PIX11’s storied brand is known throughout the Tri-State area as “New York’s Very Own.” Our team is deeply involved in our local communities where we currently air almost 70 hours of locally-produced content every single week. We are steadfastly focused on providing critical information to keep our loyal viewers informed, and safe, in New York and New Jersey. We also regularly partner with vital community groups such as St. Jude’s Research Hospital, The Hispanic Women’s Council, East Harlem’s Union Settlement, and the NYC Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, to name just a few.”

“Television viewers in communities across the United States depend on their local TV stations to provide them with important information that directly impacts their lives, including news, weather, sports, and often lifesaving emergency information. Local TV stations are often the first place people turn to for news and information and, increasingly, the only remaining source of local journalism,” he noted. “As local newspapers and radio stations go out of business or are forced to severely limit their operations or adopt a national format, the role local broadcasters play in disseminating accurate information is more important than ever. Still, local stations like this one are suffering because of archaic FCC rules and regulations that have no connection to current marketplace realities. In short, without regulatory relief, local television stations will be unable to continue making the kinds of investments necessary to produce the high-quality news and information programing upon which our viewers rely daily.”

“The reality of today’s media environment demands a reconsideration of legacy rules that no longer reflect the urgent situation hastened by the industry’s competitive dynamics,” he concluded. “We urge the FCC to take swift, decisive action in eliminating the restrictions on media ownership to ensure a level playing field that benefits both local broadcasters and the communities we serve.”

THE SOCIETY OF BROADCAST ENGINEERS

In its filing, the SBE, a professional organization of television and radio engineers and those in related fields, with more than 4,500 members in 116 chapters worldwide, stressed that “through this proceeding, the Commission has the opportunity to provide meaningful relief to FM radio broadcasters by simply eliminating and modifying certain interference rules that have not kept pace with the state of modern radio receiver technology.”