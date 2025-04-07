FCC Unveils Tentative Agenda for April Open Meeting

WASHINGTON—Federal Communications Commission chair Brendan Carr announced that the items below are tentatively on the agenda for the April Open Commission Meeting scheduled for Monday, April 28, 2025.

With the FCC still deadlocked with two Republicans and two Democrats, the agenda is set to include votes on foreign ownership, licensing lower 37 GHz band spectrum, satellite broadband and robocalls.

The FCC described the items to be considered as follows:

Modernizing Spectrum Sharing for Satellite Broadband – The Commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would promote efficient spectrum sharing between geostationary and non-geostationary satellite systems. To take account of today’s satellite technology and operations and to promote efficient co-existence and expanded services to American consumers, the item would review power limits developed in the 1990s on non-geostationary satellite orbit, fixed-satellite service systems for the protection of geostationary satellite networks. (SB Docket No. 25-157)

Utilizing the Lower 37 GHz Band – The Commission will consider a Report and Order, Sixth Report and Order, and Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking establishing a licensing framework for use of the 37–37.6 GHz band (Lower 37 GHz band). (WT Docket No. 24-243; GN Docket No. 14-177)

Caller ID Authentication on Non-IP Networks to Block Robocalls – The Commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that proposes to develop a framework for evaluating whether non-IP caller ID authentication solutions are developed and reasonably available, as required by the TRACED Act, proposes to conclude that certain existing solutions satisfy those requirements, and proposes to require that providers that continue to rely on non-IP networks implement non-IP caller ID authentication solutions. (WC Docket No. 17-97)

Clarifying Foreign Ownership Rules – The Commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would set clear expectations about the Commission’s review under section 310(b) of the Act of foreign investment in common carrier wireless, aeronautical radio, and broadcast licensees to reduce unnecessary burdens on industry while continuing to protect the public interest, including national security, law enforcement, foreign policy, and trade policy. (GN Docket No. 25-149)

The Open Meeting is scheduled to commence at 10:30 a.m. ET in the Commission Meeting Room of the Federal Communications Commission, 45 L Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. While the Open Meeting is open to the public, the FCC headquarters building is not open access, and all guests must check in with and be screened by FCC security at the main entrance on L Street. Open Meetings are streamed live at www.fcc.gov/live .