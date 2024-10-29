Elon Musk: Auctioning Broadcast Spectrum Is a ‘Great Idea’

Elon Musk on stage at a rally for Republican presidential candidate Elon Musk on Oct. 27 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

In response to a comment on his social media platform X, Elon Musk has called the idea of auctioning off broadcast spectrum to pay down the national debt a “great idea.”

Musk could have an influential role in government regulation if Donald Trump is elected. Trump has promised to put Musk, the billionaire who has become a major campaign donor, in charge of a “government efficiency commission” that would make recommendations for cutting spending and changes in government rules.

Musk has also clashed with the FCC in the past over its denial of subsidies to his Starlink broadband service and could profit from changes in those policies.

Musk made the comments in response to a post from venture capitalist David Sachs, who wrote: The major broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, NBC) operate on free licenses of public spectrum in exchange for requirements to serve the public interest. They no longer do, and this is an obsolete model anyway. The spectrum should be auctioned off, with the proceeds used to pay down the national debt. Of course, the networks can bid on the spectrum, and they will win if broadcast networks are still the most highly valued use. What’s more likely to happen is that valuable spectrum will be reapportioned to the next generation of wireless applications, unleashing many more interesting options for consumers and businesses. The networks can continue to operate on cable, like hundreds of other redundant channels.”

The posts were first reported by Policyband.