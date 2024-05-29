FCC Announces Opportunity for LPTV Stations to Change Channels

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Media Bureau has announced that beginning on August 20, 2024, Class A television, Low Power Television (LPTV), and TV translator stations will be permitted to file major change applications to change their existing channels.

The announcement ends a longstanding freeze on major modification applications that has been in place since 2010 and provides those stations with a notable opportunity to improve their service and resolve long-standing channel issues.

“The current freeze will remain in place until further notice for all other major modifications and applications for new LPTV and TV translator stations,” the Media Bureau said. “This is our first step in the process of lifting the freeze that has been in place since 2010 restricting the filing of major modifications for Class A, LPTV, and TV translator stations and the filing of applications for new LPTV and TV translator stations.”

The Advanced Television Broadcasting Alliance (ABTA) responded to the announcement with an email to members that said “as many of you [will] remember from our recent meeting with Barbara Kreisman, chief, Video Division, FCC Media Bureau, this policy change has been in the works for some time. Kreisman emphasized the importance of addressing viewer reception issues and improving television service quality and finishing up of the LPTV repack rebuilds. Her insights and leadership have been instrumental in shaping this new opportunity for our industry.”

The ABTA noted that the new policy allowing channel change applications will take effect on August 20, 2024 and is open to all Class A television, LPTV, and TV translator stations nationwide without geographic limitations but is only open to channel change applications. The current freeze will remain for other major modifications and applications for new LPTV and TV translator stations.

The applications will be on a first-come, first-serve basis and the FCC will “cut off” applications daily to determine mutual exclusivity, the ABTA said. The fee for major change applications is $4,755.00 for Class A stations and $865.00 for LPTV and TV translator stations.

Requests to move a facility greater than 30 miles are not permitted and remain subject to the existing freeze, the group said.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The FCC Media Bureau also reported that “at a future date, the Bureau will announce by Public Notice plans and procedures to lift the freeze on all major changes to Class A, LPTV, and TV translator stations (e.g., channel change, relocating transmitter sites greater than 30 miles or without contour overlap) and resume first-come, first-serve applications for new LPTV and TV translator stations. The opportunity for Class A, LPTV, and TV translator stations to change channels will remain available unless subsequently frozen by the Bureau.”

The full FCC document is available here.