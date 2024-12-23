TV Tech’s Top 20 NextGen TV Stories of 2024

NextGen TV, aka ATSC 3.0, continued to advance in 2024, with some notable developments and renewed hopes that a deregulatory-minded Federal Communications Commission would push ATSC 3.0 into the mainstream with further deregulation in 2025, according to TV Tech contributing editor Phil Kurz in his wrap-up of major 3.0 developments for TV Tech.

As Kurz reported, 78 of the 210 Nielsen designated market areas (DMAs) were on-air at the end of 2024 with ATSC 3.0, making NextGen TV available to 76% of Nielsen TV households. 2024. Two markets—Jacksonville, Florida, and Davenport, Iowa—launched in mid-December, perhaps closing out the year for NextGen TV launches. Notably, 26 NextGen TV markets were transmitting ATSC 3.0 from at least two sticks at year-end.

Here are the twenty most popular stories on the TV Tech website in 2024 about NextGen TV: