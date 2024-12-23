TV Tech’s Top 20 NextGen TV Stories of 2024
At the end of 2024, NextGen TV is available in three-quarters of all U.S. households
NextGen TV, aka ATSC 3.0, continued to advance in 2024, with some notable developments and renewed hopes that a deregulatory-minded Federal Communications Commission would push ATSC 3.0 into the mainstream with further deregulation in 2025, according to TV Tech contributing editor Phil Kurz in his wrap-up of major 3.0 developments for TV Tech.
As Kurz reported, 78 of the 210 Nielsen designated market areas (DMAs) were on-air at the end of 2024 with ATSC 3.0, making NextGen TV available to 76% of Nielsen TV households. 2024. Two markets—Jacksonville, Florida, and Davenport, Iowa—launched in mid-December, perhaps closing out the year for NextGen TV launches. Notably, 26 NextGen TV markets were transmitting ATSC 3.0 from at least two sticks at year-end.
Here are the twenty most popular stories on the TV Tech website in 2024 about NextGen TV:
- ATSC 3.0 Deployments: Where and When Will NextGen TV be Available?
- NextGen TV Advocates Express ‘Deep Concern’ Over Future of ATSC 3.0 Products
- Antenna Use Climbs Among Internet Homes, But NextGen TV Awareness Remains Low
- OTA Wireless Readies ATSC 3.0 Datacasting For Commercial Deployment
- The Many Moving Parts of the Transition to NextGen TV
- Sinclair’s Chris Ripley Lays Out ATSC 3.0 Challenges, Opportunities
- ATSC 3.0 Advances on Multiple Fronts in 2024
- NextGen TV@CES 2024: A Progress Report
- OTA Wireless Readies ATSC 3.0 Datacasting For Commercial Deployment (Part 2)
- ATSC Moves To Add VVC Compression To 3.0 Standard
- ChannelMaster.com Now Shipping Zinwell NextGen TV Receiver
- Chicago Television Stations Launch NextGen TV Services
- Latest ATSC 3.0 ‘Plugfest’ Targets Transport, DRM and More
- Panasonic's Return to U.S. Retail TV Market Includes Support for NextGen TV
- Gray Television To Enhance Paris Olympics NextGen TV Signal With HDR, Immersive Audio
- NextGen TV: The Push Is On
- Three Reasons Why Brazil’s TV 3.0 Decision Matters Here
- CES2024: 100-Plus NextGen TV Products Will Be Available to Consumers in 2024
- OTA Wireless Readies ATSC 3.0 Datacasting For Commercial Deployment (Part 3)
- Carr Raises Possibility of ‘Incentive Auction 2.0’
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.