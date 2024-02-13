ChannelMaster.com Now Shipping Zinwell NextGen TV Receiver

WASHINGTON—Channel Master has begun shipping the new Zinwell NextGen TV receiver, adding the latest option for members of the public wishing to benefit from many of the features of ATSC 3.0 while continuing to use their existing televisions.

Pearl TV, a business organization consisting of eight television station groups backing NextGen TV, expects the receiver to join the ranks of around 100 NextGen TV products expected to be available in 2024.

“Congratulations to Channel Master and their decision to offer the Zinwell NextGen TV Box, one of a new class of upgrade accessory receivers that will help consumers tune in to the future. Now that NextGen TV is reaching three out of four TV viewers across America, the timing is perfect to introduce new affordable upgrade accessory receivers like the Zinwell NextGen TV Box,” said Pearl TV managing director Anne Schelle.

“Broadcasters are delighted to see another viewing option available for consumers who’d like to upgrade, without having to buy an entirely new TV set. The Zinwell receiver is one of a new class of upgrade receivers that delivers exceptional video and audio performance to extend the life of existing TV sets and give consumers with an antenna a front-row seat to NextGen TV.”

The Zinwell receiver complements OTA antennas sold by Channel Master and other consumer antenna vendors. It includes an on-screen guide and comes with a universal remote that can be programmed to control a TV and/or a sound bar audio system.

The Zinwell ZAT-600B is certified to carry the NextGen TV logo. It is A3SA-security-verified to operate without needing an internet connection for tuning channels with protected broadcast content.