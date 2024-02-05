Chicago Television Stations Launch NextGen TV Services

CHICAGO—Viewers in America’s third-largest television market now have access to NextGen TV with the launch of ATSC 3.0 broadcasts by five Chicago stations.

The launch makes Chicago the latest large market to begin offering NextGen TV, aka ATSC 3.0, broadcasts in recent months. It follows the launch of services in New York in October , the launch of 3.0 broadcasts on additional stations in Miami in December and t he announcement in late December that ATSC 3.0 broadcasts would come to Chicago in early 2023 .

Chicago viewers can now access five channels over-the-air for free with Nextgen TV, including: CBS’ WBBM-TV (CBS, channel 2); Fox’s WFLD-TV (Fox, channel 32); NBC’s WMAQ-TV (NBC, channel 5); WGN (WGN, channel 9); and Univision’s WGBO-TV (Univision, channel 66).

“America’s third-largest TV market is riding the NextGen TV wave, with the addition of new capabilities for broadcasters and viewers. We’re especially appreciative of our partners, Heartland Video Systems and LTN and their commitment to getting broadcasters on-the-air. The momentum for NextGen TV is building with TCL about to join the roster of TV manufacturers with consumer models, High Dynamic Range coming for key sports contests, and new upgrade accessory receivers for consumers in the wings,” said Anne Schelle, managing director of the Pearl TV group of TV broadcasters that coordinated the Chicago launch.

“Chicago will get the most out of live news and sports programming,” continued Schelle. “Live linear television has never been stronger in sports than it is now, and Chicago is home to a bold sports market with six professional teams spanning NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB and NHL organizations. NextGen TV will transform the fan experience with immersive features such as brilliant color and personalized, interactive bonus content.”

TV Tech has been tracking all the launches of NextGen TV around the country. Our complete coverage can be found here and our complete list of markets where the broadcasts are available is here.