UK Group Companies Unveil NAB Show Plans

Tradefair has announced that 28 participating companies from Great Britain and Northern Ireland will be part of the UK Group at the 2026 NAB Show with a presence across the Halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center during the event from April 18-22.

The UK Group is organized and managed by Tradefair, who have been spearheading the UK presence at major media tech events around the world for more than two decades. By handling all the logistics, they allow the exhibitors to focus on the core business of presenting the best technology to the keenest of buyers.

“We take away the challenge of building the infrastructure, providing the services and project management pre-event and on site,” said Mark Birchall, Managing Director of Tradefair. “Our exhibitors have developed the products which will transform the media industry, and we are proud to be able to showcase them at NAB once again.”

Visitors will see a broad range of presentations from these businesses as part of the UK Group of companies across West, North and Central Halls.

The companies in the West Hall described their offerings as follows:

Blue Lucy (W2318) seamlessly integrates with legacy and new technologies to provide workflow and asset management across the content supply chain. Christy Media (W2014) is the hiring partner, delivering strategic recruitment that scales with your business.

coralbay.tv (W2013) draws on the experience and knowledge of some of the most distinguished names in playout automation to deliver cloud-native, microservices-based playout automation systems. Disk Archive Corporation (W2214) provides high availability, high security, high-capacity archives and content libraries tailored for the specific needs of broadcast and media. Emotion Systems (W2015) saves time and money through innovative audio processing software to streamline workflows, making your content management more cost-effective.

ETL Systems (W2016) designs and manufactures RF equipment for critical satellite communications, trusted by the top 20 satellite operators and teleports. Grabyo (W2115) was created to transform video production, making it faster, simpler and more efficient to create professional video output, anywhere in the world, using just a web browser.

Hitomi Broadcast (W2216) is a global leader in precision measurement of lip synchronization, latency, audio coherence and channel identification, speeding remote set-up and avoiding distracting errors without guesswork. InSync Technology (W2215) designs, develops and delivers video standards conversion hardware and software, relied upon by global tier one and two broadcasters and production enterprises.

Open Broadcast Systems (W2217) is revolutionizing the provision of advanced broadcast technology, moving the industry towards a flexible, cost efficient, software-driven future through advanced IP connectivity. Ortana Media Group (W2019) delivers data orchestration, workflow and MAM solutions through its Cubix platform, with its Media Aware Workflow Engine (MAWE) enabling configurable integrations across 160+ APIs without the need for custom development. Pebble (W2725) the leading automation, content management and integrated channel specialist, provides reliable playout solutions for broadcast environments. Reuters Imagen (W1624) gives you the tools to manage media workflows in one central platform, with features for content ingestion, enrichment, distribution, and custom branding.

SipRadius (W2316) builds secure, software-defined systems that simplify the way live video, audio and data move over IP with sub-second latency, and end-to-end encryption. Snicket Labs (W2018) helps media organisations unlock value from video libraries by identifying duplicates and derivatives at scale, using proprietary fingerprinting technology to determine what to retain, remove, or prioritise. Starfish Technologies (W2017) is a world leader in transport stream splicing and processing, advertising insertion and localization, and video description technology.

TransMedia Dynamics (TMD) (W2119) develops asset and workflow management solutions, empowering users to streamline processes and enhance organizational efficiency. VIDA (W2314) is the secure, cloud-native asset management platform trusted and used by major media and entertainment companies to store, archive, manage and distribute their high value content. Yospace (W2317) has been at the forefront of the digital video revolution for 25 years, driving business success for the world’s biggest telcos, broadcasters and media companies.

North Hall:

FilmLight (N1311) offers unrivalled colour grading, image processing, and workflow tools deployed both on-premise and in the cloud, setting new standards for quality, reliability and performance. NebulaNAS (N1306) is a cloud storage solution from GB Labs Corp. It provides users with cloud flexibility, on-prem-like performance, global access and collaboration and enterprise security. Designed by media professionals exclusively for production use cases, NebulaNAS helps organizations drive more revenue because of increased workflow flexibility, massive scalability, minimal training and low cost of operation.

RT Software (N1308) is a leading provider of web-based broadcast graphics solutions for news, sports, entertainment and channel branding. Salsa Sound (N1313) develops AI-driven audio production distribution and quality control tools, maximizing efficiency while creating engaging sound for viewers. Speechmatics (N1304) brings accurate, real-time speech-to-text and voice AI for media, with enterprise grade APIs powering live captions, multilingual content and seamless workflows. Trint (N1315) was founded by an Emmy Award-winning war reporter, who used his experience to create AI-assisted tools for the newsroom, to quickly craft narratives from transcribed audio and video.

Central Hall:

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Aqua Broadcast (C2935) is redefining FM transmission with innovative, precision-engineered technology, proudly designed and built in the UK. The award-winning COBALT Series delivers exceptional performance, intelligent diagnostics, advanced connectivity and secure remote management. Broadcast Radio Ltd (C2030) develops professional radio software and cloud solutions for stations worldwide. The Myriad suite covers playout, scheduling, news, remote access and hybrid/cloud broadcasting and new for NAB 2026, Myriad Schedule Pro works with any automation system. BW Broadcast (C2357) is a British manufacturer of professional FM broadcast transmitters, translators and audio processors, trusted by stations in over 100 countries, designing reliable, high-performance broadcast equipment for community radio, commercial networks, government and military clients worldwide.

Tradefair has been organizing the Great Britain and Northern Ireland Pavilions since 1989. Working directly with UK based businesses to ensure their success in international markets at IBC, NAB, CABSAT, BroadcastAsia and ISE.