Zixi Powers Bloomberg TV+ 4K UHD

WALTHAM, Mass.—Zixi has shared that it is a key part of bringing the 4K UHD Bloomberg TV+ streaming service to viewers. Zixi says that its 4K live transcode processing and delivery technology has been combined with Bloomberg’s programming and Samsung TV Plus pre-installed Samsung 4K TVs to provide the live, high-resolution content.

The collaboration uses Zixi’s 300 millisecond transcoding process to offer high-quality, low-latency adaptive streams. Zixi’s advanced WebVTT implementation holds and controls metadata throughout the broadcast workflow, helping to facilitate the legal mandate to include closed captioning with the precise placement of the time code and frame rate for individualized monetization.

“Zixi’s Bloomberg TV+ deployment, and resulting UHD live stream on Samsung TV Plus, are the result of the cutting-edge engineering that we are known for” said Gordon Brooks, CEO and executive chairman, Zixi. “We are excited to combine these advanced technologies for a truly advanced viewer experience for millions around the world.”