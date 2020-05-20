Bloomberg TV+ Goes 4K on Samsung TV Plus

NEW YORK—Bloomberg TV+, a video channel that features Bloomberg Media data and business and finance programming, is officially launching on Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free smartTV video service, and will be available in full 4K UHD.

According to the official announcement, Bloomberg TV+ is the first 4K channel available on Samsung TV Plus. The channel will be available on all 2017-2020 Samsung smartTV models.

Bloomberg Media worked with Wurl, a provider of streaming video distribution and advertising services for connected TV, to distribute Bloomberg TV+ in HEVC, allowing it to be in 4K.

“This is a milestone launch with a number of firsts for Samsung and Bloomberg Media,” said Salek Brodsky, vice president of strategic partnerships and business development for Samsung Electronics. “Not only is Bloomberg TV+ the first 4K UHD channel to be offered on Samsung TV Plus, we’re the first platform to stream it in 4K UHD, and the first to offer it to millions of viewers beyond Bloomberg’s owned and operated channels.”

For more information, visit samsungtvplus.com.