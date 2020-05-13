Zixi Integrates With Vimond for Live Video Editing

WALTHAM, Mass. & LONDON—Zixi has announced a collaboration with Vimond to create a cloud-native video editing tool for post-video production.

Vimond has integrated its Vimond IO browser-based clipping and video editing system with the Zixi Software-Defined Video Platform, which results in a cloud-based collaborative editing tool. The Zixi integration provides low latency, content-aware and network adaptive error corrected live ingest, which enables users to deal with connectivity challenges of remote production.

Organizations that have existing Zixi distribution workflows are able to deliver live content directly to the Vimond IO AWS S3 bucket via the Zixi Broadcaster. Those without can deliver Zixi streams directly to the Vimond IO service using a live broadcast encoder from the Zixi Enabled Network.