Zaxcom TRX900LT provides encryption for secure audio transmission

Zaxcom's new TRX900LT digital wireless transmitter, first announced at the 2010 NAB Show, features the ability to fully encrypt audio signals for secure audio transmission in settings where sensitive material may need to be protected from signal interception or theft. The TRX900LT body pack unit combines wireless transmission, recording and remote control into a single, low-cost wireless transmitter.

To activate the encryption, a TRX900LT user simply enters an encryption code into the transmitting and receiving units. With more than 16 million key code combinations, it's impossible to decode the audio signals without the key. Once the code is entered, the system will encrypt all signals automatically.

Like all technologies in Zaxcom's TRX product line, the TRX900LT body pack unit features 100 percent digital transmission for audio quality that rivals a hard-wired system. Designed to be extremely lightweight and durable, the TRX900LT is housed in a high-strength, impact-resistant nylon polymer casing that provides protection from both corrosion and water damage.

With an internal time code-referenced audio recorder that backs up all wireless transmissions on a removable microSD card, the TRX900LT eliminates the possibility of audio loss due to interference or signal dropout. By integrating a group of TRX900LT units, users are able to establish a multitrack recording session directly from the body pack units. Each TRX900LT unit will operate for up to five hours on a single AA lithium battery and is compatible with all Zaxcom wireless receivers and IFB transmitters.

Also included in the TRX900LT transmitter is reception of remote controls via ZaxNet. ZaxNet is Zaxcom's 2.4GHz RF network that enables distribution of remote-control signals, time code and metadata. With ZaxNet, TRX900LT users will be able to control gain and audio replays remotely via a time code reference, so multiple Zaxcom wireless systems can replay audio in sync. The TRX900LT-ZaxNet integration also will allow users to remix audio from multiple transmitters, creating a virtual multitrack playback and rerecord system.