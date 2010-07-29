Zaxcom to show new TRX900LT digital audio transmitter
At IBC2010, Zaxcom will make the European debut of its new TRX900LT digital audio transmitter, which combines wireless transmission, recording and remote-control receiving functions into a single, low-cost system.
The TRX900LT features complete digital transmission for audio quality that rivals a hardwired system. All audio transmission from the TRX900LT is fully encrypted to eliminate the possibility of production audio interception and theft.
With an internal time code-referenced audio recorder that backs up all wireless transmissions on a removable microSD card, the TRX900LT eliminates the possibility of audio loss due to interference or signal dropout. Designed to be extremely lightweight and durable, the TRX900LT is housed in a strong, impact-resistant nylon polymer casing that provides protection from both corrosion and water damage.
See Zaxcom at IBC2010 Stand 8.A80.
