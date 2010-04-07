Zaxcom ships pair of encrypted body pack IFB receivers

Zaxcom will showcase its newly shipping encrypted body pack receivers for interruptible feedback (IFB) at the 2010 NAB Show.

Zaxcom's new ERX1 and ERX1TCD body packs receive high-quality digital audio, time code and metadata from any IFB transmitter in the Zaxcom TRX product series.

Both the ERX1 and EXR1TCD feature an LCD display for showing time code and current scene-and-take metadata in real time and offer a hold button that enables script supervisors to record time code-based events.

The ERX1TCD model includes an integrated time code reader/generator and an output to jam digital slates. This feature prevents time code drift between Zaxcom's Deva or Fusion audio recorders/mixers and the slate, ensuring that the time code stays accurate even in the case of an extended RF dropout.

See Zaxcom at NAB Show Booth C154.