Zaxcom introduces two-channel audio recording wireless transmitter

Zaxcom has introduced the TRX900LTS, a new recording wireless transmitter that supports two microphone inputs and independent transmission of two isolated audio channels on a single RF carrier signal.

This will allow audio professionals in the television sports field to transmit a stereo signal wirelessly from talent via a single body pack. The LTS' dual-microphone input enhances the production of 5.1 surround sound.

The new wireless transmitter is ideal for any type of wireless audio production where a stereo signal, with its clear right/left perception of audio, will enhance the soundtrack, Zaxcom said. The device is in the form of a lightweight bodypack with no heat generation and a six-hour run time on a single AA lithium battery.

The LTS records timecode-stamped, two-channel, back-up audio directly within the body pack to eliminate the risk of audio loss due to interference or signal drop out. With 100 percent digital audio wireless transmission and no intermodulation, the LTS provides audio quality that rivals that of a hardwired connection.

Each unit also features an internal SMPTE timecode reader/generator. The LTS provides up to 96 hours of recording time, and is supported by the ZaxNet remote control network for simple adjustments on-the-fly.