Yamaha launches new 01V96i compact mixer

Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems has announced the launch of the 01V96i Digital Mixer, which made its official debut at this week’s InterBEE and WFX trade shows. The new 01V96i offers a 16-track USB 2.0 interface for multi-track recording via Mac or PC. The new unit is identical in mixing functionality as its predecessor but cosmetically takes on a new black look for easy differentiation from the dark blue of the previous 01V Series.

The new 01V96i features 16 in/16 out USB audio streaming at 96kHz, as well as multi-channel in/out via expansion card or ADAT. The addition of a USB makes high-quality, multi-track recording and playback faster and easier than ever before, and provides full integration with every major ASIO and Core Audio DAW software programs. The 01V96 also comes bundled with the latest version of Steinberg’s Cubase AI.

With a full package of Yamaha VCM Effects and high-resolution REV-X reverb, Yamaha's acclaimed Virtual Circuitry Modeling (VCM) technology offers an impressive array of tonal colors, bringing the richness and warmth of analog sound to a digital recording environment. Identical to those used with Yamaha’s top-of-the-line professional mixers, the plug-in effects are standard and pre-installed on all 01V96i mixers.

At a sampling rate of 24bit/96kHz, the 01V96i also features studio-quality head amps with high-performance onboard A/D and D/A converters. The mixer shares all the functionality of its predecessor including 100mm motor faders, 99 scene memories for instant recall, and fully configurable user defined keys adapting to any studio or sound reinforcement situation.

“With the growing demand for high quality multi-track recording and playback in many applications, the new 01V96i was a necessary addition to our expanding line of affordable, live sound and recording/production solutions,” Yamaha marketing manager Marc Lopez said. “Historically, the 01V Series has been an extremely high value mixer with updates made as necessary in order to adapt to evolving market needs.”

The 01V96i replaces the 01V96VCM and will be available during the first quarter of 2012.