Xytech to Introduce Enhancements to MediaPulse Platform at NAB Show



At this year’s NAB Show, Xytech will demonstrate major extensions to its MediaPulse Platform to automate media services and keep clients ahead of dynamic changes in today’s media and entertainment industries.



MediaPulse Compass speeds the entry of complicated Media Orders, drives intercompany automation and collaborations, eliminates redundant data entry, and creates an ecosystem of linked participants in the digital supply chain. And MediaPulse Digital Order allows clients to simplify the automation of the digital supply chain through out-of-the-box integration to all subsystems in the ecosystem. When used in conjunction with Compass, all participants in the media services chain can drive a truly automated, federated workflow encompassing all elements of asset tracking, operational mastery, and financial reconciliation for the first time.



Xytech will also show new iPad and iPhone extensions for MediaPulse, and announce a partnership with Signiant that makes Signiant Media Manager software and its secure digital media transfer capabilities available within MediaPulse.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Xytech will be at booth SL5220.





