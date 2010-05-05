Xytech Systems expands MediaPulse platform with new products

Xytech Systems unveiled new products for the company’s MediaPulse application suite at the 2010 NAB Show: MediaPulse Transmission, MediaPulse Distributed and MediaPulse Web.

MediaPulse Transmission is targeted directly for the satellite and fiber transmission needs of broadcasters and service providers. It manages technical parameters, performs parameter-based conflict management and manages complex satellite and fiber inventories.

MediaPulse Distributed is for resource, work order and asset management, and MediaPulse Web now features a new Silverlight interface.