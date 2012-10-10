Xstream launches North American operations

Xstream announced last month at IBC2012 its entrance to the North American market.

Xstream has more than a decade of experience in the advanced OTT and TV-Everywhere market in Scandinavia.

Xstream’s online video platform, MediaMaker, is the OVP platform of choice for many Scandinavian broadcasters, telecoms and media companies. In addition to being a scalable and future-proof platform for OTT, TV Everywhere and pay-TV solutions, MediaMaker is customizable, versatile, and capable of integrating the system to any third-party CMS.



With Xstream, clients can introduce a new world of TV-Everywhere services, enabling their customers to access OTT and TV-Everywhere services.