XOR Helps WJCT-TV in PBS NRT File Delivery

GREENVILLE, N.H.: XOR Media nee SeaChange says its assisting WJCT-TV, a community-supported public broadcasting station in Jacksonville, Fla., with the PBS non-real time file-based program delivery system. Duane Smith, technology director for WJCT, said the station has aired more than 1,400 non-real time HD programs, played natively off its SeaChange BMLex/MediaClient play-to-air server

“We just drop the native PBS MXF AS-03 files on the server and they play direct to air without any external processing,” Smith said.



WJCT plays their content to air from a 5-node BMLex play-to-air server. The IP attached XOR MediaClient codecs natively support the PBS MXF AS-03 file format, providing file-based workflows for member stations deploying the PBS NRT program delivery system.



XOR says it’s further enhancing file-based workflows by adding Universal MediaLibrary and MediaClient 8200 codecs, including Quicktime and AVC Intra support. Each MCL 8200 provides up to four inputs and eight outputs. Its companion edge server, the MSV 1200, with its own internal storage provides the same codec flexibility.