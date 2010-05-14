XenData to show new archiving software

At Broadcast Asia, XenData, a provider of digital video archive solutions, will demonstrate its new XenData6 archive solution that stores video files to LTO data tape using a low-cost tape drive.

XenData’s new XenData6 software seamlessly manages an LTO tape drive connected to a Windows 7 computer and provides simple functionality for archive, restore and tape management. It will make archiving to LTO tape as easy as dragging and dropping files and folders with Windows Explorer.

The solution will be available worldwide via XenData’s authorized system integrators and OEM partners starting in September 2010. OEM partners offering XenData6 solutions in APAC include Memory-Tech, Playbox and VSolutions.

The company will also show its digital video archive server solutions. They can manage one or more LTO tape libraries and provide scalable storage for digital video assets. XenData’s archives are compatible with both Windows and Mac environments, and work with a broad range of media asset managers, video servers, automation and editing systems.