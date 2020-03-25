XenData to Roll Out Multi-Site Sync Service

WALNUT CREEK, Calif.—Data storage solutions provider XenData has introduced the Multi-Site Sync Service for cloud object storage, which is expected to be released later this spring. Multi-Site Sync will create a global file system that can be accessed worldwide via XenData Cloud File Gateways.

The XenData gateways are optimized for video files, supporting partial file restore and streaming. Each gateway manages a local disk volume that caches frequently accessed files. The XenData service can scale to 2 billion files and has unlimited cloud storage and up to 256 TB of local disk cache at each location. The service allows for global file sharing across multiple facilities.

A synchronized gateway runs on a physical or virtual Windows machine and allows the global file system to be accessed on each local network as a standard share using SMB, NFS and FTP network protocols. When a file is created on one gateway, it appears as a stub file within all other gateways.

Multi-Site Sync supports Amazon Web Services S3, Hot and Cool tiers of Azure Blob Storage and Wasabi S3 cloud object storage services. It also allows for simultaneous use of multiple cloud storage providers within the global file system. Each gateway uses multipart HTTPS with checksum verification for secure connection to the cloud storage.

XenData will also offer two edge appliances with the gateway software: the CX-10, a 1RU rack-mount appliance and the X1 compact unit.

XenData plans to release Multi-Site Sync in May at a price of $150 per month.