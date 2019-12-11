XenData Releases X1 Archive Appliance

WALNUT CREEK, Calif.—XenData has begun shipping its new X1 Archive Appliance that connects to a network and makes it possible for file-based applications to archive to LTO external drives, Sony Optical Disc Archive (ODA) drives or cloud object storage.

The appliance, which runs under Windows 10 Pro, is powered by XenData Archive Series and FS Mirror software, the company said.

The X1 appliance appears as a single logical drive called the X: drive. A variety of methods can be used to write to and restore files from the appliance, including:

sharing the X: drive over a network and writing to it and restoring from it like any disk-based share;

using FS Mirror to synchronize one or more locally accessible file systems or file shares to the LTO archive;

using FS Mirror to create archive drop-boxes on the network that automatically move files to the archive; or

using third-party applications that integrate with XenData’s XML API.

Three models of the X1 are available, one each for LTO external drives, ODA external drives and the cloud. Each relies on Intel NUC (next unit of computing) hardware and has a high-endurance 1.92TB SSD cache or enhanced performance, XenData said.

Connecting the X1 to an LTO external drive is done via Thunderbolt 3 or USB connection. For LTO drives with SAS (Serial Attached SCSI) connection, it is possible to connect via a Thunderbolt-to-SAS converter. The device can manage an unlimited number of LTO cartridges and up to 2 billion files. File transfers spanning across cartridges are supported. When using two or more attached LTO drives, the appliance supports automatic cartridge replication.

The X1 for ODA supports Gen 1, 2 and 3 drives with cartridge capacities up to 5.5TB. Connection is accomplished via USB 3. As with LTO, the X1 for ODA manages an unlimited number of cartridges. It supports file transfers using the 1.92TB cache to span cartridges.

The cloud storage model supports multiple clouds, including AWS S3, Azure and Wasabi S3. This X1 model can be configured to replicate files to different locations and cloud providers.

The LTO and ODA X1 models are priced at $5,950, and the cloud model starts at $2,495.

More information is available on the XenData website.