XenData Premiering Latest Archive Management Solution at IBC 2011



AMSTERDAM: XenData has announced plans to debut XenData6 Server, the company’s latest in their line of archive management solutions for the media and entertainment industries, at this year’s IBC gathering.



XenData6 Server was designed to create highly scalable content archives by seamlessly managing LTO tape libraries and redundant disk storage (RAID). It is designed to operate on a Windows 2008 Server platform and existing XenData customers will be able to upgrade to the newest version on existing Windows 2003 platforms later this year.



XenData6 data is future-proofed through its use of the open standard POSIX tar format, and its use of FTP and CIFS/SMB network protocols, supporting both Mac and Windows clients. The system is compatible with an array of asset management systems including Cinergy, Dalet, EVS, Evertz, Harris, Media Alliance, Metus, Pharos, Quantel and VSN as well as Final Cut Server.



XenData will be at booth 7.H47. An installation of Xendata6 Server will be on display at Harmonic’s booth (1.B20), demonstrating its compatibility with the company’s device infrastructure.



