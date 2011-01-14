XenData helps Re:fine storage

XenData, a provider of digital video archiving solutions, has formed a partnership with UK-based Re:fine, a provider of media asset management solutions to the media and entertainment industry.

Under the agreement, Re:fine will use XenData’s X64 Edition software as part of an enterprise level hierarchical storage manager (HSM) solution to manage its clients' material on a Sony PetaSite data tape (robotic) library. This allows the company to offer such services as content ingest, digital archiving and multichannel playout.

At Re:fine’s facility in London, XenData’s X64 Edition software runs on Windows servers and manages a large Sony PetaSite LTO tape library. The XenData software presents the digital contents of the robotic library in a standard file system, which integrates easily with an OmniBus automation system. The XenData software supports multiple LTO tape pools, which is ideal for separating content from different clients. It also provides automatic LTO cartridge replication for high data integrity and full scalability in terms of both total storage capacity and data throughput.