wTVision to feature real-time broadcast graphics for variety of applications

At IBC2011, wTVision will present its real-time broadcast graphics solutions and playout automation systems.

The exhibit focus will be the integration of the iPad as a Human Interaction Technology and User Interface (HITUI) to remotely control broadcast graphics, a 3-D stereoscopic show reel and turnkey sports productions, such as football, surf and motorsports.

The company will show how its technology is helpful in several areas, including sports, elections, studio programs and playout automation.

For elections, wTVision will feature its new interactive technologies that allow devices such as iPads to control on-air graphics. Some election-related applications developed entirely by wTVision will be featured in the stand as well.

For sports, the company will feature a stereoscopic 3-D broadcast graphics presentation and the SportStats CG software, which includes a data scouting system and on-air graphics playout controller.

See wTVision at IBC2011 Stand 3.C61.