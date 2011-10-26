Wowza Media Systems releases Wowza Media Server 3

Wowza Media Systems has announced the release of Wowza Media Server 3, the next generation of its software platform that provides a single extensible foundation and value-added components for any screen media delivery.

The next generation of Wowza Media Server offers broad any-screen coverage for Adobe Flash, Microsoft Silverlight, iPhone, iPad, Android, other smart phones and tablets, smart TVs and IPTV/OTT STBs.

The Wowza Media Server 3 offers a variety of add-on components that help organizations deliver live and on-demand content efficiently.

New capabilities:

· Integrated live adaptive bit rate (ABR)

· Any-screen time-shifted delivery of live streams

· Support for multiple studio-approved DRM platforms

· Unconstrained per-server capacity

· Flexible and cost-effective licensing choices for any application and budget.