WorxAudio debuts ultra-compact line array

WorxAudio Technologies has introduced the TrueLine V5, an ultra-compact line array system. Its compact form factor and rich, balanced sound make the V5 equally at home in both array and front-fill applications. Its transducer complement includes a medium-format, 1in exit compression driver coupled to a stabilized FlatWave Former (wave-shaping device) to deliver clear, penetrating high frequencies over a predictable and controlled coverage area. Dual 5in cone transducers coupled to the Acoustic Intergrading Module (AIM) minimize cone filtering throughout the entire operating range.

The WorxAudio V5 has a 120-degree symmetrical, horizontal coverage pattern and a 10-degree vertical dispersion pattern arrayable in one-degree increments. This arrangement facilitates consistent sound quality both on- and off-axis, resulting in excellent improved speech intelligibility and music reproduction throughout the entire space. The V5 is a 16W passive loudspeaker system that provides great flexibility in terms of assembling multiple box setups all driven by a common amplifier. This feature reduces the number of amplifiers necessary to power the system and, hence, the cost of ownership.

Built to withstand the most demanding applications, the V5’s enclosure is constructed from multiply Baltic birch and is heavily braced for cabinet rigidity, yet weighs only 30lbs. Protecting the enclosure is a multilayered, polyurea finish available in black or white and a 16-gauge, perforated, cloth-backed, powder-coated steel grill with a high transmission ratio. The V5’s black anodized, 6061-T6 aircraft aluminum TrueAim rigging hardware enables the user to easily array the system to the desired coverage area in flown or ground-stack mode.

The hardware’s TrueAim Grid has a 10:1 weight management rating, resulting in the ability to fly as many as 24 elements with one-degree pin increments for precise positioning. In addition, the grid can support three V5 elements atop the grid for pole-mounted use. Finally, the new V5 functions as a front-fill loudspeaker that easily addresses hard-to-reach center areas between the main left and right loudspeaker clusters.