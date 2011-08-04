Work Microwave to feature latest DVB-S/S2 modulator at IBC2011

Work Microwave will debut at IBC2011, Sept. 9-13 in Amsterdam, its latest generation DVB-S/S2 modulator featuring multistream technology.

The high-speed modulator with up to six multistream inputs, 50-180MHz, and/or L-Band output (950-2150MHz) is well suited for fixed satellite ground stations as well as for SNG vehicles, fly-aways or any other mobile or portable applications.

The product supports DVB-S2 transmissions in variable coding and modulation (VCM) mode to ensure the highest transmission throughput at all times.

The DVB-S/S2 modulator includes improved design features, such as:

Multistream technology to let users aggregate up to six independent transport streams into one satellite carrier in a fully transparent way.

Transport stream over IP.

An enhanced user interface with support for easier access to all features.

