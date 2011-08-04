Work Microwave to feature latest DVB-S/S2 modulator at IBC2011
Work Microwave will debut at IBC2011, Sept. 9-13 in Amsterdam, its latest generation DVB-S/S2 modulator featuring multistream technology.
The high-speed modulator with up to six multistream inputs, 50-180MHz, and/or L-Band output (950-2150MHz) is well suited for fixed satellite ground stations as well as for SNG vehicles, fly-aways or any other mobile or portable applications.
The product supports DVB-S2 transmissions in variable coding and modulation (VCM) mode to ensure the highest transmission throughput at all times.
The DVB-S/S2 modulator includes improved design features, such as:
- Multistream technology to let users aggregate up to six independent transport streams into one satellite carrier in a fully transparent way.
- Transport stream over IP.
- An enhanced user interface with support for easier access to all features.
See Work Microwave at IBC Stand 4.B63.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox