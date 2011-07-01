WORK Microwave highlights new Ka-band converters at CommunicAsia2011

At CommunicAsia2011 last month in Singapore, WORK Microwave showed for the first time in Asia its newest range of indoor and outdoor frequency converters that now support the Ka-band up to 31GHz.

The Ka-band, where larger amounts of bandwidth are available, is becoming more attractive to satellite service providers as lower and more traditional frequency bands become congested.

WORK Microwave's latest Ka-band converters have been developed for use in satellite ground stations as well as in SNG vehicles, fly-aways and other portable applications. Users benefit from the modular architecture that allows for specific designs for specific requirements such as frequency range, optional spectrum inversion and conversion gain.