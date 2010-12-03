Wohler unveils eight-channel audio monitor for 3Gb/s infrastructures

Wohler Technologies has introduced its first 1RU, eight-channel audio monitor to support 3G transmissions as well as a variety of Dolby audio sources. The new AMP1-E8-MDA-3G is the latest in the company’s E8 series.

The unit is designed for facilities or mobile productions that require a more compact solution for high-quality, multichannel audio monitoring.

The AMP1-E8-MDA-3G can be used to monitor audio from Dolby E, Dolby Digital (AC-3), Dolby Digital Plus, 3Gb/s, HD-SDI, SD-SDI, AES/EBU, and analog signal sources. The system provides embedded Dolby D, E, Digital Plus, and AES audio processing with metering and alternate undecoded Dolby, AES, and analog inputs, as well as complete downmixing capabilities. The sleek design provides optimally focused sound for operators in an ultra near-field environment (1ft-3ft) and offers performance comparable to that of many separate monitor pairs without installation hassles and awkward speaker placements. This enables a higher SPL for the operator while reducing overall ambient sound and adjacent bay crosstalk.