Wohler to show monitoring product line at Telemundo

Wohler Technologies has announced that it will showcase its wide array of audio and video monitoring solutions on the Sistemas Digitales booth (A-13) at Telemundo - Expo Cine Video Television Show 2013, June 4-7 in Mexico City.

Booth exhibits will feature the modular AMP1 and AMP2 audio-monitoring systems, the latest HDM Series dual split-screen HD LCD monitor, RMQ multidisplay solutions, and RM Series low-cost HD monitors from Wohler's industry-leading product portfolio.

From its acclaimed audio-monitoring product range, Wohler will show its AMP2-E16V 16-channel audio monitor, which supports Dolby E, DD+, and D decoding and boasts a complete suite of tools for analyzing and managing audio quality, level, and loudness; metadata; and more. For applications requiring simple and compact low-cost solutions, Wohler will highlight its new 16-channel 3G/HD/SD-SDI monitor, the AMP1-16M.

Part of the HDM Series, Wohler's 17in HDM-170 professional monitor allows broadcasters to monitor two video sources simultaneously and control each image independently. The state-of-the-art monitor will be shown configured as a dual split display, as a large screen with one smaller view, and as a single large display screen. The HDM-170 supports advanced 10-bit digital processing technology and features a 3D comb filter, deinterlacing, an accurate scaling engine, gamma correction, and color temperature adjustment. It also offers full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution with a wide (178-degree) viewing angle. With a flexible screen layout and rich processing capabilities, the HDM-170 and other HDM Series monitors are ideal for news and transmission control rooms, program production, channel branding, and other intensive monitoring environments.

Wohler's RMQ Series quad-split video monitors — available in 23in, 20in, and 17in screen sizes — allow users to watch video and monitor data in up to four display windows on a single 1920 x 1080 LED backlit screen. Broadcasters can mix and match 3G/HD/SD-SDI, analog composite, and HDMI inputs in varying configurations tailored for different monitoring applications. The Wohler monitors can display video and monitoring features in four uniform areas, as a single full screen, or in one large and three smaller windows. The latter configuration is ideal for broadcasters using a PC workstation screen and A/V confidence-monitoring simultaneously. The 23in RMQ-230 monitor being featured at Telemundo will demonstrate the series' waveform and vectorscope display, as well as its ability to provide audio de-embedding and metering of up to eight channels, along with UMD, timecode and various markers.

The RM Series HD is a full-featured, low-cost range of in-rack HD/SD-SDI audio/video monitors ideal for the many feeds in mobile trucks, news and transmission control rooms, and duplication and postproduction applications. Standard features include in-monitor level metering, selectable video waveform and vectorscope, safe and title markers, labeling, tally, and familiar CRT-style picture controls. RM Series monitors cover the gamut of screen count and size. At Telemundo, Wohler will highlight the RM-2443W-HD, which features four 4.3in screens, and the RM-4290W-HD, which features dual 9in screens. All models feature speakers and/or headphone jacks for audio monitoring.