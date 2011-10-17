Wohler to distribute SoundField products in Americas

Wohler now offers SoundField’s full line of single-point source 5.1 surround microphones and upmix solutions to the North, Central and South American markets through an exclusive distribution arrangement.

SoundField’s line of professional surround microphones enables acquisition of high-quality surround audio from a single microphone placement. Several models are available targeting fixed installation, as well as location and studio recording applications.

Wohler will also offer the SoundField upmix solutions, which are available in both rackmount (UPM-1) and plug-in software (UPM-1PLUGIN) form factors. The SoundField DSF-2 broadcast microphone system and the UPM-1 stereo-to-5.1 converter were on display at the Wohler exhibit during the recent CCW/HD World show in NYC. The DSF-2 simultaneously provides both the surround and stereo soundscape at large-scale outside broadcast events such as football stadiums and concert hall venues. The UPM-1 19in rack hardware processor with an all-digital signal path is designed to offer a simple upmix solution for creating natural-sounding 5.1 surround from a stereo signal.