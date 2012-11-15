Wohler Technologies announces turnkey file-based loudness correction

Wohler Technologies has announced that the Linear Acoustic AERO.file audio processor and loudness manager will be offered exclusively by Wohler as a turnkey solution: WohlerLoudness.

The solution for file-based loudness correction offers users a fast, efficient method of solving loudness problems and maintaining compliance with global loudness standards.

AERO.file originally was designed by Linear Acoustic and incorporated by RadiantGrid Technologies to raise the bar for loudness and audio control in file-based workflows. Now part of WohlerLoudness, this solution provides file-based inspection/correction software that enables users to identify and correct loudness issues at ingest, before they become a problem.