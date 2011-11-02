Wohler shows captioning solution for South America

Wohler Technologies and Brazil's EITV (Entertainment and Interactivity for Digital TV) showcased the first complete B37 integrated closed-captioning solution consistent with the newly adopted ARIB STD-B37 and ABNT/CEE-85 complement of NBR 15610 standards at recent CAPER show in Argentina.

Designed specifically for the South American market, Wohler's HDCC-B37MULTI card is the first solution available that enables broadcasters to satisfy the requirements of newly enacted legislation for captioning within this region, while also addressing the unique challenges of providing ARIB-B37 captions to HD video both for distribution and broadcast.

In this collaborative effort, Wohler provides a hardware layer that performs decoding and encoding of CEA-608/708 and B37 closed-captioning data to and from HD/SD-SDI video signals in broadcast facilities; while EITV provides the "glue" and services required to connect to captioning sources including automation systems, prepared-captions file servers, and live captioning systems and providers.