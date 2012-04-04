Wohler extends DVM line of MPEG video monitors

Wohler Technologies has announced that it has expanded the company's DVM line with three new MPEG video monitors that increase broadcasters' flexibility in designing and implementing the monitoring solutions their operations require.\

The new monitors will be shown for the first time at the 2012 NAB Show at Wohler's booth, 5211.

Following the recent release of the DVM-2443 MPEG/ASI monitor with four 4.3-inch screens, Wohler will now also offer the new DVM-5210, a 5-RU system with two 10-inch screens; the DVM-4290, a 4-RU unit with two, 9-inch screens; and the DVM-3270, a 3-RU system with two, 7-inch screens. All of the DVM MPEG monitors provide advanced test and measurement features for convenient at-a-glance monitoring of program content from 3G/HD/SD-SDI inputs and MPEG-2/4 ASI streams.

DVM series broadcast-quality video monitors decode and display MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 signals via BNC input while giving users the ability to browse the PAT, PMT, and PID tables for each selected stream. In addition to MPEG ASI and dual-input 3G/HD/SD-SDI with loop-thru, the DVM monitors also accommodate DVI, component, and composite video with audio level meters, GPI, and tally. Each monitor is capable of displaying in-picture audio level metering, video waveform, and vectorscope with classic CRT-style image calibration controls. Using precision scaling and gamma correction to produce the best image possible, each DVM monitor scales all video formats to fit on screen at the highest quality.