Wohler exhibiting AMP1-16M monitor at SVG League Technology Summit

Wohler Technologies has announced that the company will be showcasing its new and award-winning products at the upcoming Sports Video Group (SVG) League Technology Summit, Dec. 10-11, in New York City.

On display in Wohler's booth #26 will be the AMP1-16M dual-input SDI audio monitor, the AMP1-MADIe in-rack audio monitor, the AMP2-E16V-M Dolby audio/video workstation, the Presto video and audio switcher, and a variety of quad-split video monitors from the RM Series. The Wohler RadiantGrid New Media Automation Platform will be showcased. RadiantGrid's award-winning technology for automating file-based conversion processes offers faster-than-real-time asset transformation for multi-platform delivery.

The company will also be demonstrating the new WohlerCoder file-based transcoding tool and WohlerConverter file-based frame-rate and standards conversion platform, and WohlerLoudness with AERO.file technology for file-based loudness management.