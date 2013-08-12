Wohler Brings Latest Version of RadiantGrid to Amsterdam at IBC2013

At IBC 2013, Wohler Technologies will feature the version 8 series release of the Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform.



RadiantGrid provides a consolidated, seamless software architecture that combines intensive media processing capabilities, such as transcoding, standards conversion, audio processing, caption processing, and quality control, with highly intelligent content management fabric and workflow orchestration layers. Version 8 contains a brand-new media processing engine that provides faster-than-real-time content transformation .



Wohler will also highlight its newest file-based appliance solutions, derived from the RadiantGrid platform technology, for purpose-built applications. These solutions include WohlerLoudness, WohlerCaption, WohlerCoder, and WohlerConverter. As well, the company will show its DVM family of video monitors; the AMP1-MADIe in-rack portable MADI monitor unit, and the new AMP1-16M dual-input SDI audio monitor.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Wohler Technologies will be at stand 10.B10.



