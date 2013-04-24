Witbe unveils Analytics Solution for multiscreen video services

Witbe launched its new Analytics Solution at the 2013 NAB Show, giving service providers and content owners full visibility and control when delivering video and applications-based services to any screen, including set-top boxes, PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs.

Witbe’s analytic portal leverages big data technologies to capture metadata and provide the depth and breadth of information needed to operate, optimize and monetize multiscreen services.

To position their services as premium and generate profitable revenues, broadcasters, service providers and video content owners alike need to ensure the quality of experience of their live and interactive services on tablets, smartphones, PCs, connected TVs and set-top boxes. Witbe’s Multiscreen Quality Manager controls service availability, performance and quality, as well as the effectiveness of user transactions on all these devices.

Witbe’s new Analytics solution adds real-time reporting from all users, whatever their devices, for a precise and comprehensive view of the service delivery status per device type, network type, geographic area, Internet service provider (ISP) and content delivery network (CDN).