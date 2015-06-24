Wireless Acquisition Launches New Transport Stream Processor

MESA, ARIZ. – Wireless Acquisition has announced the latest product from EMCEE Broadcast, the digital broadcast processor SAK1000.

SAK1000

The SAK1000 is adaptable to a multitude of applications and situations that occur in a broadcast system transport stream application. It allows broadcasters to transport any stream input signal and convert it to an output signal that is fully integrated into the stations existing infrastructure. Utilizing a selection of more than 40 I/O plug-in modules, the SAK1000 is able to provide a quick selection to an array of Input/Output applications, including demodulation, transcoding, multiplexing, encoding, RF modulation, and decoding for both SD and HD enabled networks.

EMCEE is a subsidiary of Wireless Acquisitions.