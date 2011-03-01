Wire, cable, connectors

1023 DIN CONNECTOR

White Sands Engineering/TVC 1.0/2.3FPB90

One-piece, right-angle 1023 DIN connector for mini RG59 cable; for installations that require cable to be routed 90 degrees from the connector interface; designed to save space and eliminate the problems caused by too tight a bend radius in the cable; compatible with 23 AWG precision video cables, including YR46940, 1855A and VDM230.

623-581-0331;www.whitesandsengineering.com

Booth: SU9417

CONNECTORS

Fischer Connectors UltiMate Original Series

Includes four mechanical codings and visual coding to prevent misconnection; push-pull connector is available in a wide range of body styles, sizes and configurations, including multipole contacts from two to 42 poles; withstand temperature fluctuations from -55°C to 135°C.

678-393-5400www.fischerconnectors.com

Booth: C10948

PRETERMINATED WIRE ASSEMBLY

Optical Cable Corporation QuadBox

Preterminated four-channel systems uses Keystone outlet jacks and bundled four-pair cable; options include Cat 5e, 6, and 6a, allowing multiple protocol options from 10Mb/s to 10Gb/s; each jack is available in unshielded and shielded versions; each cable option is available in CMR and CMP.

540-265-0690;www.occfiber.com

Booth: C10345