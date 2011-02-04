Winsted upgrades WELS 3D design tool

Winsted has upgraded its Winsted Equipment Layout Software (WELS) to incorporate a number of new products and features. New features include new work surfaces, monitor mounts, single, double and triple LCD pole mounts, pole mounts with articulating monitor arms and phone mounts.

WELS v3.7.1 easily allows users to create console designs and room layouts using products from Winsted’s product lines. It provides full 3D design, parts lists and design specification sheets and can export AutoCAD DWG files for 2D and 3D application.

WELS requires no training or additional CAD programs or tools required. It is available for free at www.winsted.com.