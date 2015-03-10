Winmedia to Showcase TV/Radio Web and Mobile Tools at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - At the 2015 NAB Show, Winmedia will showcase Winmedia Web, a new solution for creating website and mobile applications. They’ll also show Winmedia Radio, which is based on media asset management (MAM). It supports the news and music production chain and facilitates fast content delivery to multiple devices.

Also new is Winmedia Publish, a cost-effective module that streamlines publishing on multiple platforms and provides a suite for the creation and playout of high-quality graphics. It adds an interactive dimension to TV and radio programs by expertly managing social media content.

Winmedia Radio features ingest, production, scheduling, traffic, on-air, logging, podcasting as well as multi-platform delivery tools. It also adds an interactive dimension by managing social media content. Also on display will be Winmedia TV, a MAM-based solution that manages TV and digital content production throughout the workflow from within a single system.

The company will also showcase Winmedia Visual Radio, which allows broadcasters to turn radio shows into visual productions. It automatically switches between webcams or HD SDI cameras and publishes content on web, mobile and TV platforms.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Winmedia be in booth C2462. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com