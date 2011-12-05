White Mark kits out Wave studios

Studio and technical design consultancy White Mark has designed and installed two new audio suites at the London-based facility of post-production company Wave. Established by sound designers Warren Hamilton and Johnnie Burn, Wave is a worldwide audio specialist with clients in advertising and filmmaking. Wave’s London-based facility already has seven dubbing studios, all running Soundtracs mixing consoles and 48 track Fairlight MFX3 digital workstations. However, demand for the company’s services required further expansion. Wave was able to acquire more space on the ground floor of its existing building and build the two new audio suites there, adding some new offices and expanding its production area.