Weather Metrics to unveil FlexChannel Suite at NAB Show

Weather Metrics will premiere its new FlexChannel Suite at the 2010 NAB Show in Las Vegas April 12-15.

The FlexChannel Suite helps TV stations target viewers with hyperlocal information and new advertising opportunities on-air, online and on mobile devices. The new suite consists of FlexChannel, FlexChannel Lite, FlexChannel Mobile and the new Flex WebApps.

FlexChannel is a fully automated channel-in-a-box solution that integrates information, data and new revenue streams from multiple sources to generate a turnkey main, digital, cable or mobile TV channel.

Flex WebApps provide a hosted, turnkey Web site targeted to generate revenue from non-traditional TV markets, including obituary listings, real estate listings and classified advertising. The turnkey Web sites include a portal for the advertisers to log into and a billing interface to bill the advertisers automatically via credit card.

FlexChannel Lite provides the graphical capabilities available with the FlexChannel system, without the full channel-in-a-box interface. FlexChannel Lite is typically combined with the Flex WebApps to show obituary listings, real estate listings or classified advertising on the main channels of stations during commercial breaks and newscasts or on digital channels.

