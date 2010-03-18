Weather Central to showcase 3D:LIVE social networking toolkit

At the 2010 NAB Show, Weather Central will highlight a new set of features for its 3D:LIVE real-time broadcast weather platform that makes it easy for meteorologists to deliver timely information to their audience via Twitter and Facebook.

The new social networking toolkit saves meteorologists time and effort by helping them to post elements of their on-air scripts directly to social networks.

3D:LIVE enables meteorologists to personalize forecasts, graphics and alerts for distribution to their audience across the complete spectrum of broadcast, online and mobile communications mediums. Tight integration with the newsroom and production environment yields seamless workflow for operations of any size.

