Weather Central enhances ESP:LIVE severe weather system

Weather Central has enhanced its ESP:LIVE severe weather system to support new dual-polarization weather radar technology. With precise display of damaging hail, debris in tornadoes, improved flash flood warnings and more accurate identification of winter precipitation, ESP:LIVE with dual-polarization radar support enables users to better inform and alert their viewers when severe weather strikes.

ESP:LIVE severe weather system gives broadcasters the tools, accuracy and compelling look needed to drive ratings and meet their commitment to informing and protecting their viewers. Hyper-local mapping, the most advanced storm tracking algorithms, interactive data display capability and a suite of exclusive tools enable meteorologists to give viewers what they need, when they need it.

Other enhancements to ESP:LIVE include:



• X-Vision data, which enables meteorologists to present vertical slices of a storm’s structure in 3D and animate the slices over time to show storm details in unique new ways.

• Industry-leading radar display technology, including velocity scope for live radar and looping level 2 data.

• Display of Terminal Doppler Weather Radar (TDWR). These radars provide higher resolution and more rapidly updating radar data near major metropolitan airports for faster severe weather warnings.

• Integrated posting to a station’s Facebook and Twitter pages.