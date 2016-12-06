Wazee Digital Launches Wazee Digital Media Hub

DENVER—Cloud-native video management provider Wazee Digital has set sail with the Wazee Digital Media Hub. This centralized, web-based system allows host broadcasters to capture live moments and make them immediately available for global highlights, publishing and syndication while an event is happening.

Digital Media Hub is a web portal that serves as a central access point through which users can acquire, enhance and distribute media from live events. With the Hub, broadcasters have administration and permissioning capabilities. It also provides immediate access to content; enhanced, searchable metadata; preview capabilities; and accelerated, one-click downloading from a single location.

The online, centralized workflow of the Digital Media Hub is designed to streamline operations and eliminate separate workflow silos associated with different departments. There are also reporting tools that let host broadcasters track downloaded content.

In addition, Wazee will provide an on-site Wazee Digital team to handle uploads, metadata and user support for broadcasters using the Digital Media Hub for a live event. The on-site services will integrate directly with the host broadcaster’s EVS network to acquire, tag and upload content to the Hub.

Wazee Digital Media Hub is now available.