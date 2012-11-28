Vunder Sports chooses Broadcast International CodecSys

Vunder Sports Network has selected Broadcast International to deploy CodecSys as the core platform for its over-the-top sports network.

The three-year agreement includes a revenue share between the companies, estimated to be more than $500,000 over the life of the contract.

BI's CodecSys software is multi-codec video compression technology that cuts video bandwidth requirements over satellite, cable, IP and wireless networks.

Vunder Sports Network is a global broadcasting company with exclusive rights to niche-sports programming. Subscribers can access live and previously recorded events, as well as adventure sports programming. Vuender has distribution rights to extreme and popular international sports, including rugby, skiing, snowboarding, motocross, surfing and a host of other related content.