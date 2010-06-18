VSN unveils vsnarchive4

VSN released its vsnarchive 4 archiving and document management. The system integrates the online (sharer) and nearline (archive) content management in a single tool, and is compatibile with MacOS and Windows (multiplatform). It offers advanced digital asset management, covering every single ingest and cataloguing process as well as online (high/low-res), nearline and offline storage management (HSM).

Vsnarchive4 makes all contents available to the users through a smart and transparent management of their location at all times. Both document specialists and search clients (local or remote) can use a viewer to select the different segments to be catalogued or partially restore them, regardless of the media type (data tapes, hard disk drives, video tapes, etc.). The tool can be used independently or integrated within the complete set of VSN solutions. Furthermore, it can be completely integrated with the different nonlinear editing software available in the marketplace.